Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aixtron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR AIXA opened at €19.35 ($21.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.91 and its 200 day moving average is €20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

