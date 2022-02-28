Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

