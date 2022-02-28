AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of MITT opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.