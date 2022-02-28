Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.08. 311,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,336,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $6,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

