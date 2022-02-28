AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. AES also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

AES stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

