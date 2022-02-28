Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NYSE ADNT opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

