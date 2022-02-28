Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $75.15

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.15, but opened at $84.84. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 3 shares.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

