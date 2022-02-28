Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $75.15

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.15, but opened at $84.84. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 3 shares.
ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
