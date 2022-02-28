Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

