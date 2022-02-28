AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

