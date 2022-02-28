ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

