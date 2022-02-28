AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $43.58

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $46.01. AAR shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 1,253 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

