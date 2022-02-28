AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

AAR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

