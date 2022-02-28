8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $103,702.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

