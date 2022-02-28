895,874 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 895,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,469,000. Morgan Stanley owned 5.35% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

FCTR opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

