$85.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Several equities analysts have commented on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

