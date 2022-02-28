$82.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce $82.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,765. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

