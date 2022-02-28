$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.32 million and the lowest is $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

