711 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 554,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH opened at $475.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average is $448.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $329.85 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

