474 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after buying an additional 377,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 180.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 374,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 54.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $237.32 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

