35,764 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDX opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

