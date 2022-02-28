$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Iteris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 7.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

