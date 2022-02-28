$286.43 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to post $286.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

