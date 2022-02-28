2,319 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $66.24. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,911. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

