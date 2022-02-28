20,814 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

