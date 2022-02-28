2,022 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 86,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 849,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,854,000 after buying an additional 91,677 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

