$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to report $2.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DURECT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.27. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.