1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,896 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $87,991,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $3,595,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

