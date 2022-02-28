1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 287,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 364,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

