$129.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will post sales of $129.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.25 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 5,224,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,519. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

