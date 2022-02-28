128,350 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. SiriusPoint makes up about 0.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

