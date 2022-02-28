1,267 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $185.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $145.55 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

