12,648 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $36,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $8,063,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $6,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $580,193 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

