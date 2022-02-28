12,648 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $36,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $8,063,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $6,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $580,193 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.