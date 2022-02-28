124,538 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.20% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. 116,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.