11,800 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.60 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

