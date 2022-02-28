$118.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce $118.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.15 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $479.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $514.53 million, with estimates ranging from $497.88 million to $523.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 380,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,917. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $419,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

