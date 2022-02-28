11,016 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,353 shares of company stock worth $35,428,704. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

