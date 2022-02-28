$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,043,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,823,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

