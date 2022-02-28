$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap reported sales of $769.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,468,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

