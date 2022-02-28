$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SWK.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

