$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,063. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

