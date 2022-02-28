-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContraFect.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFRX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,654. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.69. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

