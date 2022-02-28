$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,421. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

