-$0.12 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

