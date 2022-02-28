-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock worth $348,266 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

