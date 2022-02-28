-$0.02 EPS Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 509,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,195,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLOW opened at $36.31 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

