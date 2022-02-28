-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

MITO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $0.55 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

