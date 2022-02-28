-$0.01 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $898.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.98. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

