$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. OLO posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,199 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. OLO has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

