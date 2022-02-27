ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $17,315.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

