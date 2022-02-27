Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average is $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.